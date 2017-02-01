Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album

The recent Nobel Prize winner has given each album in the three disc set their own unique titles: "'Til The Sun Goes Down", "Devil Dolls" and "Comin' Home Late".

The physical media version of "Triplicate" is set to be released in various formats including a 3 CD 8-Panel Digipak, a standard 3 LP vinyl edition and a special 3 LP limited edition vinyl package in a numbered case. Preorder the standard editions here and the limited edition here.

Dylan recorded the album with producer Jack Frost his touring band at Hollywood's Capitol studios. See the tracklistings for each individual album below:

'Til The Sun Goes Down:

I Guess I'll Have to Change My Plans

September of My Years

I Could Have Told You

Once Upon a Time

Stormy Weather

This Nearly Was Mine

That Old Feeling

It Gets Lonely Early

My One and Only Love

Trade Winds

Devil Dolls:

Braggin'

As Time Goes By

Imagination

How Deep Is the Ocean

P.S. I Love You

The Best Is Yet to Come

But Beautiful

Here's That Rainy Day

Where Is the One

There's a Flaw in My Flue

Comin' Home Late:

Day In, Day Out

I Couldn't Sleep a Wink Last Night

Sentimental Journey

Somewhere Along the Way

When the World Was Young

These Foolish Things

You Go to My Head

Stardust

It's Funny to Everyone But Me

Why Was I Born