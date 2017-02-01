Bury Tomorrow Release The Burdon Video

The band premiered the video via their Facebook page with the following caption "This last year has been our biggest and most memorable yet! As a thank you to all our old fans and new, here's our video for 'The Burden' - enjoy!"



Frontman Dani Winter-Bates made the following comments at the time of the album's release, "To me, Earthbound feels like the distillation of everything we've ever wanted this band to be about.

"Our first three records are kind of part of their own trilogy but this is Bury Tomorrow's record, we all see this as our chance to show people what we are capable of." Watch the new video here.