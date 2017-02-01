Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards

The hip-hop group will be performing at the event with the former Nirvana drummer and they will also be joined by rapper and producer Anderson .Paak when they take the stage during the February 12th broadcast.

Grohl won't be the only rocker to perform at the pop and hip-hop focused event. Metallica are also set to perform during the broadcast which will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The show will also feature the collaboration between Daft Punk and The Weeknd, as well as performances from country superstar Keith Urban, Adele, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood and more.