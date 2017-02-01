Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses

The three day event will be taking place on July 21st, 22nd and 23rd at the Michigan International Speedway and will feature headline sets from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert.

Additional acts will include Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Charlie Daniels Band, Old Dominion, Randy Rogers Band, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, Craig Campbell, High Valley, Jon Pardi, Maddie and Tae and Cole Swindell.

Dierks Bentley had this to say in the announcement, 'Last July, Brian O'Connell called me while he was at Faster Horses and asked if I would want to return for the fifth year.

"It's one of my favorite memories on the road, and I can't wait to get back on that stage. We're gonna go out and try to blow their minds for the fifth anniversary." Visit the official site for more details here.