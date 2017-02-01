Drake Selling His Yolo Estate For Almost $20 Million

So what exactly does Drake have at his 12,500 square feet compound to make it extra special? You name it. There's a swim-in grotto complete with two statues of girls wearing bikinis, a wet bar, and an 80-foot waterslide.

Then there's the tennis court, basketball court, and beach volleyball court. Inside, Drake's got a mechanical bull, a wine cellar, a spa room and a 25-seat movie theater, plus six bedrooms and an impressive 10 bathrooms. Read more here.