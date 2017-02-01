Gene Watson Kicking Off New Dates At Historic Nashville Palace

"Fans have supported us in the early days and they just keep on supporting us," said Gene Watson. "We love keeping the tradition alive and are delighted they want to hear "real country." When they come to our show they know they're going to get one hundred percent straight-to-the-heart, pure country."

Watson has a busy 2017 in store supporting his latest album "Real.Country.Music," which was released last year. He has announced dates that run until the end of October.



Gene Watson 2017 Tour Dates:

Feb. 10 Nashville Palace - Nashville, Tenn.

Feb. 11 Anderson Music Hall - Hiawassee, Ga.

Feb. 18 Riverside Club - Mission, Texas

March 10 The Cultural Center of Charlotte County - Port Charlotte, Fla.

March 11 Orange Blossom Opry - Weirsdale, Fla.

March 12 Orange Blossom Opry - Weirsdale, Fla.

March 17 Ross Country Jamboree - Scottsburg, Ind.

March 18 Ross Country Jamboree - Scottsburg, Ind.

March 25 Arlington Music Hall - Arlington, Texas

April 01 Oil Palace - Tyler, Texas

April 08 Dothan Civic Center - Dothan, Ala.

April 22 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center - Renfro Valley, Ky.

May 03 Starlite Theatre - Branson, Mo.

May 06 Civic Center - Truth or Consequences, N.M.

May 27 Country Tonite Theater - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

June 02 Marion Civic Center - Marion, Ill.

June 03 Hank Williams Festival - Georgiana, Ala.

June 09 Happy Holiday RV Village - Cherokee, N.C.

July 01 Mainstreet Crossing - Tomball, Texas

July 15 Milltown Music Hall - Bremen, Ga.

Aug. 17 NC Bluegrass Festival - Marion, N.C.

Aug. 19 Red Barn - Winchester, Ohio

Sept. 01 Bluegate Theater - Shipshewana, Ind.

Sept. 02 Bluegate Theater - Shipshewana, Ind.

Sept. 20 Starlite Theatre - Branson, Mo.

Oct. 06 Kentucky Opry - Benton, Ky.

Oct. 07 Kentucky Opry - Benton, Ky.

Oct. 14 Palace Theatre - Corsicana, Texas

Oct. 20 Riverwind Casino - Norman, Okla.

Oct. 21 Nelson's Music City - Knob Lick, Mo.

Oct. 22 Winstar Casino - Thackerville, Okla.

Oct. 27 Anderson Civic Center - Anderson, S.C.