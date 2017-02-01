|
Gene Watson Kicking Off New Dates At Historic Nashville Palace
.
County music star Gene Watson will be kicking off his next round of live dates next week with a special show at the historic Nashville Palace. Shane Owens is set to open. "Fans have supported us in the early days and they just keep on supporting us," said Gene Watson. "We love keeping the tradition alive and are delighted they want to hear "real country." When they come to our show they know they're going to get one hundred percent straight-to-the-heart, pure country." Watson has a busy 2017 in store supporting his latest album "Real.Country.Music," which was released last year. He has announced dates that run until the end of October.
