George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce Tour

"The 'Rock Party Tour' promises to raise the bar, rock the house and tear off the roof like never before," said Thorogood in the announcement for the tour which kicks off on February 28th in Tucson.

"We play for a different audience every night, and that keeps it fresh. There are people who've never seen us before, and we have to impress them. There are fans that keep coming back, and we want to surprise them."

"This is my job," he added. 'I've always loved it, and I love it now more than ever." See the dates here.