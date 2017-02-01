John McLaughlin Teaming With Jimmy Herring For Farewell Tour

The Meeting of the Spirits tour is set to kick off on November 1st in Buffalo, NY at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts and will visit 23 cities in total before wrapping up on December 9th in Los Angeles at the Royce Hall @ UCLA.

According to the announcement Herring and McLaughlin will both be playing their own sets, followed by them sharing the stage for an "expansive closing jam based on classic Mahavishnu Orchestra material."

McLaughlin also plans to release a new album before the tour gets underway with details to be announced soon.

The Meeting of the Spirits Tour Dates:

11/1/17 Buffalo, NY, University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

11/2/17 Albany, NY, The Egg

11/3/17 New York, NY, Town Hall

11/4/17 Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre

11/5/17 Cranston, RI, Park Theatre/Rhode Island Center for the Performing Arts

11/8/17 Boston, MA, The Wilbur Theatre

11/9/17 Philadelphia, PA, Keswick Theatre

11/10/17 Newark, NJ, Prudential Hall,New Jersey Performance Art Centre

11/11/17 Washington DC, Lincoln Theatre

11/12/17 Durham, NC, Duke Performances at DPAC

11/15/17 Ann Arbor, MI

11/17/17 Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre

11/19/17 Indianapolis, IN, Clowes Memorial-Hall-Butler University

11/21/17 Nashville, TN, Schermerhorn Symphony Center-Laura Turner Concert Hall

11/22/17 Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/24/17 Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

11/25/17 Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/27/17 New Orleans, LA, The Joy Theater

11/30/17 Austin, TX, Paramount Theatre

12/5/17 Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

12/6/17 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

12/8/17 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

12/9/17 Los Angeles, CA, Royce Hall-UCLA