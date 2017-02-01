Procol Harum Announce First Album In 14 Years

The new album will be entitled "Novum" and is scheduled to hit stores on April 21st in a standard CD format as well as 2LP vinyl edition. It will be preceded with the single "Sunday Morning", which the band will release on April 7th.

Band leader Gary Brooker had these comments, "Our last studio album was in 2003, and with 2017 being 50 years of Procol Harum, something special was needed, which has resulted in a new album of new songs with the band as we've stood for the past decade, all contributing with producer Dennis Weinreich to make what I believe to be one of the finest Procol Harum albums ever - 'Novum' - just listen."

Tracklisting:

1.) I Told on you

2.) Last Chance Motel

3.) Image of the Beast

4.) Soldier

5.) Don't Get Caught

6.) Neighbour

7.) Sunday Morning

8,) Businessman

9.) Can't Say That

10.) The Only One

11.) Somewhen