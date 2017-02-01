Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'

We were sent these details: Songs I Love features McDowell's one-of-a kind rendition of the songs most special to him by artists including Eddie Rabbitt, Frank Sinatra, Ricky Nelson, Merle Haggard, B.J. Thomas, Charlie Rich and more.

Two new tracks co-penned by McDowell titled "I Want That Girl" and "He Still Has You" round out the project, which showcases a never-before-seen photo of a young McDowell on the back cover.

A man of many talents, McDowell is accompanying the album with his most recent artwork in the exclusive pre-order bundle. "Just In The Nick Of Time" features Elvis Presley and his 1950's band (Scotty Moore, D.J. Fontana and Bill Black) on their way to a show. When they have a flat tire, St. Nick saves the day by offering them his sleigh. Each print and CD will be autographed by McDowell.

"This album is something I've wanted to do for a long time. These songs have been dear to my heart from the time i was a child at 10, 11 and 12 years old. The print is unusual, as the year is 1954 and Elvis' pink Cadillac is broken down in front of a diner on Christmas Eve. Luckily Santa Claus is there to give Elvis and the band a ride, 'Just In the Nick of Time'," said McDowell of his new releases. Check out the preorder here.