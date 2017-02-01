Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'
02-01-2017
.
Ronnie McDowell

Country music icon Ronnie McDowell has begun taking preorders for his new album "Songs I Love" (an exact released dates has not yet been announced).

We were sent these details: Songs I Love features McDowell's one-of-a kind rendition of the songs most special to him by artists including Eddie Rabbitt, Frank Sinatra, Ricky Nelson, Merle Haggard, B.J. Thomas, Charlie Rich and more.

Two new tracks co-penned by McDowell titled "I Want That Girl" and "He Still Has You" round out the project, which showcases a never-before-seen photo of a young McDowell on the back cover.

A man of many talents, McDowell is accompanying the album with his most recent artwork in the exclusive pre-order bundle. "Just In The Nick Of Time" features Elvis Presley and his 1950's band (Scotty Moore, D.J. Fontana and Bill Black) on their way to a show. When they have a flat tire, St. Nick saves the day by offering them his sleigh. Each print and CD will be autographed by McDowell.

"This album is something I've wanted to do for a long time. These songs have been dear to my heart from the time i was a child at 10, 11 and 12 years old. The print is unusual, as the year is 1954 and Elvis' pink Cadillac is broken down in front of a diner on Christmas Eve. Luckily Santa Claus is there to give Elvis and the band a ride, 'Just In the Nick of Time'," said McDowell of his new releases. Check out the preorder here.

advertisement

Ronnie McDowell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ronnie McDowell T-shirts and Posters

More Ronnie McDowell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'

Ronnie McDowell Becomes Santa Claus For Hometown Kids

Ronnie McDowell Announce North American Tour Dates


More Stories for Ronnie McDowell

Ronnie McDowell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67- Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd- Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album- Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery- more

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Tour- Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue- Kings Of Leon Announce Tour- Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene- more

David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack- Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'- Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison- Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards- Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'- more

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return- The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour- John Mayer Announces World Tour- more

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video- Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault- Robin Thicke Served With Restraining Order- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67

Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd

Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album

Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery

Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement

Metallica Release Video Of Live Debut Of New Song

Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album

John McLaughlin Teaming With Jimmy Herring For Farewell Tour

Phish Launching 'The Baker's Dozen' Residency At Famed Venue

Procol Harum Announce First Album In 14 Years

Riotous Indignation Release The End Video

Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale on Sex and Rock N Roll

George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce Tour

Bury Tomorrow Release The Burdon Video

Memphis May Fire Lose A Member

Saxon Added As Headliner For Ramblin' Man Fair

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Summer Tour

Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue For Citi Sound Vault Series

Kings Of Leon Announce New U.S. Tour Leg

Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Extends Olive Branch To Bill Ward

Eric Clapton Announces New U.S. Concert Dates

Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour

Ryan Adams Releases 'Do You Still Love Me' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison

Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards

Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'

Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video

Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day

Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop

Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses

Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month

New 'Bates Motel' Trailer Features Rihanna

Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

The Williamsons Involved In A Bus Accident

Gene Watson Kicking Off New Dates At Historic Nashville Palace

Drake Selling His Yolo Estate For Almost $20 Million

Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'

Lady Gaga In Tiffany's First Super Bowl Ad

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return

The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour

John Mayer Announces Search for Everything World Tour

Why Nicole Kidman Is Missing Keith Urban's Grammy Performance

Drake Debuts New Track 'More Life' At Tour Stop

Nelly Furtado Announces New Album 'The Ride'

Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini Lead ACM Party For A Cause

Justin Bieber Takes Part In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.