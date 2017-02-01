|
Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'
.
Country music icon Ronnie McDowell has begun taking preorders for his new album "Songs I Love" (an exact released dates has not yet been announced). We were sent these details: Songs I Love features McDowell's one-of-a kind rendition of the songs most special to him by artists including Eddie Rabbitt, Frank Sinatra, Ricky Nelson, Merle Haggard, B.J. Thomas, Charlie Rich and more. Two new tracks co-penned by McDowell titled "I Want That Girl" and "He Still Has You" round out the project, which showcases a never-before-seen photo of a young McDowell on the back cover. A man of many talents, McDowell is accompanying the album with his most recent artwork in the exclusive pre-order bundle. "Just In The Nick Of Time" features Elvis Presley and his 1950's band (Scotty Moore, D.J. Fontana and Bill Black) on their way to a show. When they have a flat tire, St. Nick saves the day by offering them his sleigh. Each print and CD will be autographed by McDowell. "This album is something I've wanted to do for a long time. These songs have been dear to my heart from the time i was a child at 10, 11 and 12 years old. The print is unusual, as the year is 1954 and Elvis' pink Cadillac is broken down in front of a diner on Christmas Eve. Luckily Santa Claus is there to give Elvis and the band a ride, 'Just In the Nick of Time'," said McDowell of his new releases. Check out the preorder here.
We were sent these details: Songs I Love features McDowell's one-of-a kind rendition of the songs most special to him by artists including Eddie Rabbitt, Frank Sinatra, Ricky Nelson, Merle Haggard, B.J. Thomas, Charlie Rich and more.
Two new tracks co-penned by McDowell titled "I Want That Girl" and "He Still Has You" round out the project, which showcases a never-before-seen photo of a young McDowell on the back cover.
A man of many talents, McDowell is accompanying the album with his most recent artwork in the exclusive pre-order bundle. "Just In The Nick Of Time" features Elvis Presley and his 1950's band (Scotty Moore, D.J. Fontana and Bill Black) on their way to a show. When they have a flat tire, St. Nick saves the day by offering them his sleigh. Each print and CD will be autographed by McDowell.
"This album is something I've wanted to do for a long time. These songs have been dear to my heart from the time i was a child at 10, 11 and 12 years old. The print is unusual, as the year is 1954 and Elvis' pink Cadillac is broken down in front of a diner on Christmas Eve. Luckily Santa Claus is there to give Elvis and the band a ride, 'Just In the Nick of Time'," said McDowell of his new releases. Check out the preorder here.
• Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd
• Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album
• Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery
• Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement
• Metallica Release Video Of Live Debut Of New Song
• Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album
• John McLaughlin Teaming With Jimmy Herring For Farewell Tour
• Phish Launching 'The Baker's Dozen' Residency At Famed Venue
• Procol Harum Announce First Album In 14 Years
• Riotous Indignation Release The End Video
• Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale on Sex and Rock N Roll
• George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce Tour
• Bury Tomorrow Release The Burdon Video
• Memphis May Fire Lose A Member
• Saxon Added As Headliner For Ramblin' Man Fair
• Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Summer Tour
• Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue For Citi Sound Vault Series
• Kings Of Leon Announce New U.S. Tour Leg
• Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene
• Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Extends Olive Branch To Bill Ward
• Eric Clapton Announces New U.S. Concert Dates
• Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour
• Ryan Adams Releases 'Do You Still Love Me' Video
• Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards
• Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'
• Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video
• Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day
• Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop
• Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer
• Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses
• Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month
• New 'Bates Motel' Trailer Features Rihanna
• Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial
• The Williamsons Involved In A Bus Accident
• Gene Watson Kicking Off New Dates At Historic Nashville Palace
• Drake Selling His Yolo Estate For Almost $20 Million
• Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'
• Lady Gaga In Tiffany's First Super Bowl Ad
• Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return
• The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour
• John Mayer Announces Search for Everything World Tour
• Why Nicole Kidman Is Missing Keith Urban's Grammy Performance
• Drake Debuts New Track 'More Life' At Tour Stop
• Nelly Furtado Announces New Album 'The Ride'
• Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini Lead ACM Party For A Cause
• Justin Bieber Takes Part In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.