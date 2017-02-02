Conan Announce North American Tour

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Glendale, CA at the Complex and will run until June 4th where it will wrap up in Tucson, AZ at Club Congress.

The band will also be performing at this year's Maryland Death Fest and 71 Grind Fest in Colorado Springs, CO. Frontman Jon Davis had this to say about the upcoming trek:



"We are excited to get back to the USA and Canada to play at Maryland Death Fest, 71 Grind and also the other awesome shows we have lined up. We are also looking forward to sharing the road with our friends in North."



Conan North American Tour Dates:

5/10: Glendale, CA at Complex

5/11: Oakland, CA at Metro

5/12: Portland, OR at Dante's

5/13: Vancouver, BC at Astoria

5/14: Seattle, WA at Highline

5/16: Minneapolis, MN at Triple Rock

5/17: Chicago, IL at Beat Kitchen

5/18: Indianapolis, IN at 5th Quarter

5/19: Cleveland, OH at Now That's Class

5/20: Pittsburgh, PA at Smiling Moose

5/21: Toronto, ON at Garrison

5/22: Montreal, QC at TBA

5/23: Boston, MA at TBA

5/24: Brooklyn, NY at Knitting Factory

5/26: Raleigh, NC at Kings

5/27: Atlanta, GA at 529

5/28: New Orleans, LA at Siberia

5/29: Houston, TX at White Oak

5/30: Austin, TX at Sidewinder

6/1: Denver, CO at Hi-Dive

6/3: Albuquerque, NM at Sister

6/4: Tucson, AZ at Club Congress

Conan Festival Appearnaces:

5/25: Baltimore, MD at Maryland Death Fest

6/2: Colorado Springs, CO at 71 Grind Fest