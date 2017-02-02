Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deep Purple's 'InFinite' Album Details Revealed
02-02-2017
.
Deep Purple

The tracklisting for Deep Purple's forthcoming album "InFinite" was revealed by UK edition of online retail giant Amazon via the record's presale page on the site.

They once again worked with iconic producer Bob Ezrin on the ten track album, which is scheduled to be released on April 7th and follows the legendary band's 2013 effort "Now What?!"

"InFinite" will reportedly contain the following tracks: 01. "Time for Bedlam", 02. "Hip Boots", 03. "All I've Got Is You", 04. "One Night in Vegas", 05. "Get Me Outta Here", 06. "The Surprising", 07. "Johnny's Band', 08. "On Top of the World", 09. "Birds of Prey" and 10. "Roadhouse Blues".

The band had previously released an online stream of the opening song "Time For Bedlam". Check it out here. As we reported earlier this week, Deep Purple will be teaming up with Alice Cooper for a North American coheadlining tour this summer. Check out the dates here.

advertisement

Deep Purple Music, DVDs, Books and more

Deep Purple T-shirts and Posters

More Deep Purple News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Deep Purple's 'InFinite' Album Details Revealed

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Summer Tour

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars

Deep Purple's Ian Paice Suffered A Mini-Stroke 2016 In Review

Lars Ulrich Tributes Deep Purple At Rock Hall Induction 2016 In Review

Deep Purple Refused Rock Hall Reunion With Ritchie Blackmore 2016 In Review

Rare 1983 Video Of Ian Gillan Fronting Black Sabbath Goes Online

Deep Purple Stream New Song 'Time For Bedlam'

Deep Purple Release Video Previews For New Album 'Infinite'

Deep Purple Announce The Long Goodbye Tour


More Stories for Deep Purple

Deep Purple Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour- Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart- more

Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67- Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd- Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album- Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery- more

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Tour- Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue- Kings Of Leon Announce Tour- Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene- more

Page Too:
Beyonce Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins- Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'- Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert- Willie Nelson Announces New Album- more

The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison- Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards- Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'- more

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return- The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour- John Mayer Announces World Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour

Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue

Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart

Imagine Dragons New Song Fuels Super Bowl Commercial

Metal Stars Recording Benefit Album For Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett

Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit

Man Guitarist Deke Leonard Dead At 72

Deep Purple's 'InFinite' Album Details Revealed

Mastodon's Brent Hinds To Release Solo Album

Depeche Mode Announce New Single 'Where's The Revolution'

Zakk Wylde Announces Zakk Sabbath's First U.S. Headline Tour

The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album

Rick Wakeman Announces Piano Portraits Tour

Sleep Signals Release 'I'll Save You' Video

Exodus Announce Download Fest Warm Up Shows

Foo Fighters Lead Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise Lead Punk Rock Bowling Festival

Blondie Stream New Single From Forthcoming Pollinator Album

Conan Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Killer Bee's Shout It Out

Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67

Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd

Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album

Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins

Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'

Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert

Bruno Mars To Lead Prince Tribute At Grammys?

Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'God's Problem Child'

Sam Hunt Streams New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'

Taylor Swift Shares Exciting First Time Experience With Fans

Art Garfunkel Releasing His Official Autobiography

Yelawolf Selling Bullet-Grazed Hoodies For Valentine's Day

Sting Does Singing Battle With James Corden

Courtney Love Lands Big Role In Menendez Brothers Murders Film

Nicki Minaj 'Literally' Calls Out People On Social Media

The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison

Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards

Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'

Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video

Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day

Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop

Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses

Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month

New 'Bates Motel' Trailer Features Rihanna

Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

The Williamsons Involved In A Bus Accident

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.