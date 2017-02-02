Deep Purple's 'InFinite' Album Details Revealed

They once again worked with iconic producer Bob Ezrin on the ten track album, which is scheduled to be released on April 7th and follows the legendary band's 2013 effort "Now What?!"

"InFinite" will reportedly contain the following tracks: 01. "Time for Bedlam", 02. "Hip Boots", 03. "All I've Got Is You", 04. "One Night in Vegas", 05. "Get Me Outta Here", 06. "The Surprising", 07. "Johnny's Band', 08. "On Top of the World", 09. "Birds of Prey" and 10. "Roadhouse Blues".

The band had previously released an online stream of the opening song "Time For Bedlam". Check it out here. As we reported earlier this week, Deep Purple will be teaming up with Alice Cooper for a North American coheadlining tour this summer. Check out the dates here.