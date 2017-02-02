|
Depeche Mode Announce New Single 'Where's The Revolution'
.
Depeche Mode will be giving fans their first taste of their forthcoming album with the release of the record's first single "Where's The Revolution" tomorrow (Feb 3rd). The veteran group's new album, their 14th studio effort, was produced by James Ford and will be entitled "Spirit" and it schedule to hit stores on March 17th. The band will be launching a massive world tour in support of the album and have already announced the first leg of their Global Spirit Tour which will be hitting stadiums and arenas across Europe this summer. The trek is set to begin on May 5th in Stockholm, Sweden at the Friends Arena and will run until July 23rd where it will conclude in 23 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania at the Cluj Arena. Global Spirit Tour European Summer Dates:
Global Spirit Tour European Summer Dates:
