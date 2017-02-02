Depeche Mode Announce New Single 'Where's The Revolution'

The veteran group's new album, their 14th studio effort, was produced by James Ford and will be entitled "Spirit" and it schedule to hit stores on March 17th.

The band will be launching a massive world tour in support of the album and have already announced the first leg of their Global Spirit Tour which will be hitting stadiums and arenas across Europe this summer.

The trek is set to begin on May 5th in Stockholm, Sweden at the Friends Arena and will run until July 23rd where it will conclude in 23 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania at the Cluj Arena.

Global Spirit Tour European Summer Dates:

05/05 - Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena

05/07 - Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

05/09 - Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

05/12 - Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann

05/14 - Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice

05/17 - Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park

05/20 - Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky

05/22 - Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna

05/24 - Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna

05/27 - Leipzig, Germany Festwiese

05/29 - Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05/31 - Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken

06/03 - London, United Kingdom London Stadium

06/05 - Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

06/07 - Dresden, Germany Ostragehege

06/09 - Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

06/11 - Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

06/12 - Hannover, Germany HDI ArenaSecond show added!

06/18 - Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

06/20 - Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

06/22 - Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

06/25 - Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

06/27 - Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

06/29 - Bologna, Italy Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

07/01 - Paris, FranceStade de France

07/04 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

07/06 - Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

07/08 - Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

07/13 - St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

07/15 - Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

07/17 - Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

07/19 - Kyiv, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

07/21 - Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

07/23 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena