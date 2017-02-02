Exodus Announce Download Fest Warm Up Shows

The thrash veterans will be playing a concert at the Concorde in Brighton on June 7th and then they will play a show at Chinnerys in Southend On Sea the following night.

The special one off shows will precede the band's appearance at the first day of the Download Festival on June 9th. Frontman Steve 'Zetro' Souza had this to say, "Exodus are very excited about returning to the UK!!

"Especially for the shows in Brighton and Southend, early last year we did an extensive tour of the UK, and our shows in Brighton and Southend were absolutely bonkers!! See you all in the pit in June".

The band also have announced that they will be performing at the Santa Maria Summer Fest in Beja, Portugal on June 10th.