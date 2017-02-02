Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit

The three day benefit festival will be taking place at Siberia and Poor Boys venues in the band's hometown of New Orleans this Friday (Feb 3rd) through Sunday (Feb 5th).

Eyehategod will be headlining on Saturday night and will be joined by guest singers Philip H. Anselmo (Superjoint, Down), Ben Falgoust (Goatwhore, Soilent Green), Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Brain Tentacles, Corrections House), Hollise Murphy (Fat Stupid Ugly People), Shawn Knight (Child Bite), and more.

Other bands taking part in the festival like event include Crowbar, Superjoint, Goatwhore, Thou, Mountain Of Wizard, and many more. See the daily lineups below:



Friday - February 3rd, 2017

Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Crowbar

Goatwhore

Flesh Parade

Somethings Burning

Gristnam



Saturday - February 4th, 2017

Poor Boys (Day Show - Doors 2:00pm; $10)

Thou

Weather Warlock

Mountain Of Wizard

Dummy Dumpster

Siberia (Doors: 8:00pm; $20)

Eyehategod

Superjoint

Child Bite

Bower

Bruce Lamont

Fat Stupid Ugly People

Sunday - February 5th, 2017

Poor Boys (Doors: 3:00pm; $10)

Suplecs

Pallbearers

Die Rottz

Cla**hole

Lethal Aggression

Recluse