Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise Lead Punk Rock Bowling Festival

The lineup for the event will also feature performances from Fidlar, punk supergroup Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies, The Dickies, Discharge, OFF!, Bouncing Souls and many more.

The festival will also host a rare reunion from ska punk legends Choking Victim. The three-day festival will be taking place on May 26th through 29th at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center (next to the Golden Nugget). Check out the full lineup here.