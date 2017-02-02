Imagine Dragons New Song Fuels Super Bowl Commercial

Frontman Dan Reynolds explained the inspiration for the new track, "This last year has really been the most centered and positive of my life. This song explains my realization that the emotional pain I faced the last few years actually helped me progress to this healthier mental space - that adversity truly is what helps you become a believer in yourself."

Nintendo are giving fans an early look at the Super Bowl ad with the released on a 30-second clip as well as an extended cut which feature the new track. Watch both here.