Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour
02-02-2017
.
Nickelback

Nickelback have released an online stream their new single "Feed The Machine". The song is the title track to the band's just announced new studio album and the namesake for their forthcoming North American tour.

The band is wrapping up work on the new album which is being coproduced by Chris Baseford and it set to hit stores on June 9th. The album's title song and lead single can be streamed here.

Nickelback will be promoting the album with a summer tour which will feature support from Shaman's Harvest on all dates, Daughtry on the U.S. and Toronto and Montreal stops, with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick joining them for the Western Canada portion of the trek.

The Feed The Machine Tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23rd at the Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana and will conclude on October 1st at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Feed The Machine: North America Tour Dates:
06/23 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville
06/24 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit
06/27 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto
06/29 - Centre Bell - Montréal
07/1 - Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh
07/2 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel
07/4 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach
07/7 - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor
07/8 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield
07/10 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs
07/12 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center
07/20 - Great Jones County Fair - Monticello
07/21 - CenturyLink Center - Omaha
07/23 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City
07/25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
07/28 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston
07/29 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas
08/1 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa
08/2 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - Alpharetta
08/4 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden
08/5 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey
08/7 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown
08/9 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati
08/11 - Iowa State Fair Grandstand - Des Moines
08/12 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago
08/14 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls
08/24 - Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul
08/26 - Bismarck Event Center - Bismarck
08/27 - Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark - Billings
08/29 - Spokane Arena - Spokane
08/30 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland
09/1 - Washington State Fair - Puyallup
09/3 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View
09/6 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland
09/8 - Greek Theatre - Los angeles
09/9 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix
09/12 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver
09/14 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque
09/16 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City
09/21 - MTS Centre - Winnipeg
09/23 - Sasktel Sports Centre - Saskatoon
09/26 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary
09/28 - Rogers Place - Edmonton
10/1 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver

Nickelback Music
