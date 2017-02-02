Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour

The band is wrapping up work on the new album which is being coproduced by Chris Baseford and it set to hit stores on June 9th. The album's title song and lead single can be streamed here.

Nickelback will be promoting the album with a summer tour which will feature support from Shaman's Harvest on all dates, Daughtry on the U.S. and Toronto and Montreal stops, with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick joining them for the Western Canada portion of the trek.

The Feed The Machine Tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23rd at the Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana and will conclude on October 1st at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Feed The Machine: North America Tour Dates:

06/23 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville

06/24 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit

06/27 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto

06/29 - Centre Bell - Montréal

07/1 - Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh

07/2 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel

07/4 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach

07/7 - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor

07/8 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield

07/10 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs

07/12 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center

07/20 - Great Jones County Fair - Monticello

07/21 - CenturyLink Center - Omaha

07/23 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City

07/25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

07/28 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston

07/29 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas

08/1 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa

08/2 - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre - Alpharetta

08/4 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden

08/5 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey

08/7 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown

08/9 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati

08/11 - Iowa State Fair Grandstand - Des Moines

08/12 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago

08/14 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls

08/24 - Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul

08/26 - Bismarck Event Center - Bismarck

08/27 - Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark - Billings

08/29 - Spokane Arena - Spokane

08/30 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland

09/1 - Washington State Fair - Puyallup

09/3 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View

09/6 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland

09/8 - Greek Theatre - Los angeles

09/9 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix

09/12 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver

09/14 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque

09/16 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City

09/21 - MTS Centre - Winnipeg

09/23 - Sasktel Sports Centre - Saskatoon

09/26 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary

09/28 - Rogers Place - Edmonton

10/1 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver