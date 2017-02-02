Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue
02-02-2017
.
Paul McCartney has released an online stream of the previously unreleased demo called "Twenty Fine Fingers". The track will be part of the just announce deluxe reissue of his "Flowers In The Dirt" album.

McCartney will be releasing the deluxe edition of the 1989 album on March 24th in various formats including a box set that will include previously unreleased demos, notebook of handwritten lyrics and notes from McCartney, as well as a 112-page hardcover book. Preorders for the various versions are available here.

McCartney teamed with Elvis Costello to co-write a third of the songs on the album which featured a guest appearance from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and was met with critical acclaim and earned Grammy and Brit Award nominations. Stream the "Twenty Fine Fingers" demo here.

