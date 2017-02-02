Rick Wakeman Announces Piano Portraits Tour

The album, which was released last month and was Wakeman's 100th solo record, features his re-interpretation of fifteen iconic songs including "Amazing Grace", David Bowie's "Space Oddity", Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven," The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby", and Cat Steven's "Morning Has Broken".

Rick will be launching the 10 concert trek on May 25th at the Apex Theatre in Bury St Edmunds and will visit Bexhill, Buxton, Basingstoke, Leicester, London, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up with a two night stand at the Stables in Milton Keynes on July 5th and 6th.

The Rick Wakeman Music Facebook page states: "The show will include at least eight of the pieces from the top 10 album, plus other musical surprises, and all will be interspersed with hilarious anecdotes from this well-known and accomplished raconteur."

Rick Wakeman's Piano Portraits Tour Dates:

May 25- Apex Theatre - Bury St Edmunds

June 03 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill

June 08 - Opera House - Buxton

June 10 - The Anvil - Basingstoke

June 17 - De Montfort Hall - Leicester

June 22 - Cadogan Hall - London

June 24 - Town Hall - Birmingham

June 25 - Royal College of Music - Manchester

July 05 - Stables Theatre - Wavendon, Milton Keynes

July 06 - Stables Theatre - Wavendon, Milton Keynes