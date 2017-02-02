Singled Out: Killer Bee's Shout It Out

Like always when I start writing a song, there's never a plan or a formula I'm using. It can be early in the morning, after midnight whenever. It just comes to me depending on my mood and it was the same with "Shout It Out", home in the living room with my amp cranked .

As soon as I picked up the guitar and my fingers pulled out the symbolic riff I recall I wrote down the job title "Speedster".. the song was all about speed with attitude - a smack in the face. The flow that followed with the verse and back to the riff with the key change automatically signaled "kick ass chorus". Now I just needed to take it down a bit before the lead section. I remember the hardest part was to find a smooth bridge but still intense before the lead section, and when that was in place... BOOM - I really enjoyed hearing how the climbing guitar riff in the lead section fell into place, which now holds one of the greatest organ leads I've ever heard by Denny DeMarchi.

When Brian finalized the song with his lyrics and with the "in your face" chorus "Shout It Out" there's not more to add.. than It serious kicks ass and the jobtitle "Speedster" was replaced for good.

This 2.40 min rocker took me approx. 30 min to put together from the main riff to verses, bridges, lead section and outro. And we have issued a striking new video, for the song "Shout It Out" (directed by Killer Bee Music HB), which can be viewed here right here!