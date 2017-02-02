Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album
02-02-2017
.
The Damned

Punk rock legends The Damned have announced that they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Damned Damned Damned" with a deluxe reissue.

Billed as an "Art of the Album" deluxe edition, the reissue will be released on February 17th by BMG. The original album was released by Stiff Records on February 18, 1977. The new reissue series has been started to reignite focus on the album format.

The deluxe reissue will be released both on CD and vinyl LP and will feature the remastered audio along with new sleevenotes detailing "the band's conception and the album's creation," according to the announcement.

The band has also announced a massive North American spring tour which is scheduled to kick off on April 6th in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater and will wrap up on May 21st in Phoenix at the Marquee Theater.

Captain Sensible had these comments about the making the album, "'Damned Damned Damned' was almost 'un-produced' by our Stiff stablemate Nick Lowe, who managed to capture the energy of our live set spectacularly.

"Nick was known as 'Basher' as there was no messing about. It's fairly manic, but also tuneful and, listened to now, still sounds pretty fresh to my ears…. The guitars don't sound nice - they're a raw, fuzzed-out thrash - that's punk rock.

"Pathway was a rough and ready studio round the back of an Islington garage. It was so dark and dingy in there - you had to be careful or you'd knock your beer over. The sessions took two days, after which the tape was recycled for an Elvis Costello album so there's no chance of a remix… Not that you'd want one - it's perfect!"

The Damned - 'Damned Damned Damned' deluxe edition tracklisting:
01. Neat Neat Neat
02. Fan Club
03. I Fall
04. Born To Kill
05. Stab Yor Back
06. Feel The Pain
07. New Rose
08. Fish
09. See Her Tonite
10. 1 of The 2
11. So Messed Up
12. I Feel Alright

North American Tour Dates:
April 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
April 7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
April 8 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
April 9 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
April 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
April 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
April 14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
April 15 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
April 16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
April 18 - Salt Lake City, U - The Depot
April 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
April 21 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
April 23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
April 24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
April 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Ctr.
April 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
April 28 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
April 29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
April 30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
May 2 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
May 4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
May 7 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
May 9 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade/Heaven
May 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
May 13 - St, Petersburg, FL - State Theater
May 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
May 16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
May 17 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
May 18 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
May 19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Outdoors
May 21- Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

advertisement

The Damned Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Damned T-shirts and Posters

More The Damned News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album

Supergroup The Damned Things Working On New EP

The Damned Announce Tour and New Album Plans

The Damned Announce Limited Edition Anniversary Release

Sixx A.M. Release 'Prayers For The Damned' Lyric Video

Behemoth, Emperor and Mayhem Included In Graphic Novel

Sixx: A.M. Almost Top Rock Album Chart With 'Prayers For The Damned'

Stiff Little Fingers, Buzzcocks, The Damned Lead Rebellion Festival

Sixx: A.M. Streaming Full New Album 'Prayers For The Damned'

Sixx: A.M. Streaming New Song 'Prayers For The Damned'


More Stories for The Damned

The Damned Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour- Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart- more

Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67- Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd- Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album- Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery- more

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Tour- Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue- Kings Of Leon Announce Tour- Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene- more

Page Too:
Beyonce Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins- Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'- Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert- Willie Nelson Announces New Album- more

The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison- Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards- Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'- more

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return- The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour- John Mayer Announces World Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour

Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue

Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart

Imagine Dragons New Song Fuels Super Bowl Commercial

Metal Stars Recording Benefit Album For Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett

Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit

Man Guitarist Deke Leonard Dead At 72

Deep Purple's 'InFinite' Album Details Revealed

Mastodon's Brent Hinds To Release Solo Album

Depeche Mode Announce New Single 'Where's The Revolution'

Zakk Wylde Announces Zakk Sabbath's First U.S. Headline Tour

The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album

Rick Wakeman Announces Piano Portraits Tour

Sleep Signals Release 'I'll Save You' Video

Exodus Announce Download Fest Warm Up Shows

Foo Fighters Lead Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise Lead Punk Rock Bowling Festival

Blondie Stream New Single From Forthcoming Pollinator Album

Conan Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Killer Bee's Shout It Out

Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67

Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd

Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album

Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery

• more

Page Too News Stories
Beyonce Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins

Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'

Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert

Bruno Mars To Lead Prince Tribute At Grammys?

Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'God's Problem Child'

Sam Hunt Streams New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'

Taylor Swift Shares Exciting First Time Experience With Fans

Art Garfunkel Releasing His Official Autobiography

Yelawolf Selling Bullet-Grazed Hoodies For Valentine's Day

Sting Does Singing Battle With James Corden

Courtney Love Lands Big Role In Menendez Brothers Murders Film

Nicki Minaj 'Literally' Calls Out People On Social Media

The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison

Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards

Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'

Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video

Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day

Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop

Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses

Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month

New 'Bates Motel' Trailer Features Rihanna

Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

The Williamsons Involved In A Bus Accident

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.