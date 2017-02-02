|
The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album
.
Punk rock legends The Damned have announced that they will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album "Damned Damned Damned" with a deluxe reissue. Billed as an "Art of the Album" deluxe edition, the reissue will be released on February 17th by BMG. The original album was released by Stiff Records on February 18, 1977. The new reissue series has been started to reignite focus on the album format. The deluxe reissue will be released both on CD and vinyl LP and will feature the remastered audio along with new sleevenotes detailing "the band's conception and the album's creation," according to the announcement. The band has also announced a massive North American spring tour which is scheduled to kick off on April 6th in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater and will wrap up on May 21st in Phoenix at the Marquee Theater. Captain Sensible had these comments about the making the album, "'Damned Damned Damned' was almost 'un-produced' by our Stiff stablemate Nick Lowe, who managed to capture the energy of our live set spectacularly. "Nick was known as 'Basher' as there was no messing about. It's fairly manic, but also tuneful and, listened to now, still sounds pretty fresh to my ears…. The guitars don't sound nice - they're a raw, fuzzed-out thrash - that's punk rock. "Pathway was a rough and ready studio round the back of an Islington garage. It was so dark and dingy in there - you had to be careful or you'd knock your beer over. The sessions took two days, after which the tape was recycled for an Elvis Costello album so there's no chance of a remix… Not that you'd want one - it's perfect!" The Damned - 'Damned Damned Damned' deluxe edition tracklisting: North American Tour Dates:
Billed as an "Art of the Album" deluxe edition, the reissue will be released on February 17th by BMG. The original album was released by Stiff Records on February 18, 1977. The new reissue series has been started to reignite focus on the album format.
The deluxe reissue will be released both on CD and vinyl LP and will feature the remastered audio along with new sleevenotes detailing "the band's conception and the album's creation," according to the announcement.
The band has also announced a massive North American spring tour which is scheduled to kick off on April 6th in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater and will wrap up on May 21st in Phoenix at the Marquee Theater.
Captain Sensible had these comments about the making the album, "'Damned Damned Damned' was almost 'un-produced' by our Stiff stablemate Nick Lowe, who managed to capture the energy of our live set spectacularly.
"Nick was known as 'Basher' as there was no messing about. It's fairly manic, but also tuneful and, listened to now, still sounds pretty fresh to my ears…. The guitars don't sound nice - they're a raw, fuzzed-out thrash - that's punk rock.
"Pathway was a rough and ready studio round the back of an Islington garage. It was so dark and dingy in there - you had to be careful or you'd knock your beer over. The sessions took two days, after which the tape was recycled for an Elvis Costello album so there's no chance of a remix… Not that you'd want one - it's perfect!"
The Damned - 'Damned Damned Damned' deluxe edition tracklisting:
North American Tour Dates:
• Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue
• Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart
• Imagine Dragons New Song Fuels Super Bowl Commercial
• Metal Stars Recording Benefit Album For Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett
• Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit
• Man Guitarist Deke Leonard Dead At 72
• Deep Purple's 'InFinite' Album Details Revealed
• Mastodon's Brent Hinds To Release Solo Album
• Depeche Mode Announce New Single 'Where's The Revolution'
• Zakk Wylde Announces Zakk Sabbath's First U.S. Headline Tour
• The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album
• Rick Wakeman Announces Piano Portraits Tour
• Sleep Signals Release 'I'll Save You' Video
• Exodus Announce Download Fest Warm Up Shows
• Foo Fighters Lead Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup
• Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise Lead Punk Rock Bowling Festival
• Blondie Stream New Single From Forthcoming Pollinator Album
• Conan Announce North American Tour
• Singled Out: Killer Bee's Shout It Out
• Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67
• Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd
• Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album
• Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery
• Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'
• Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert
• Bruno Mars To Lead Prince Tribute At Grammys?
• Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'God's Problem Child'
• Sam Hunt Streams New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'
• Taylor Swift Shares Exciting First Time Experience With Fans
• Art Garfunkel Releasing His Official Autobiography
• Yelawolf Selling Bullet-Grazed Hoodies For Valentine's Day
• Sting Does Singing Battle With James Corden
• Courtney Love Lands Big Role In Menendez Brothers Murders Film
• Nicki Minaj 'Literally' Calls Out People On Social Media
• The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison
• Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards
• Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'
• Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video
• Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day
• Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop
• Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer
• Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses
• Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month
• New 'Bates Motel' Trailer Features Rihanna
• Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial
• The Williamsons Involved In A Bus Accident
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.