The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album

Billed as an "Art of the Album" deluxe edition, the reissue will be released on February 17th by BMG. The original album was released by Stiff Records on February 18, 1977. The new reissue series has been started to reignite focus on the album format.

The deluxe reissue will be released both on CD and vinyl LP and will feature the remastered audio along with new sleevenotes detailing "the band's conception and the album's creation," according to the announcement.

The band has also announced a massive North American spring tour which is scheduled to kick off on April 6th in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater and will wrap up on May 21st in Phoenix at the Marquee Theater.

Captain Sensible had these comments about the making the album, "'Damned Damned Damned' was almost 'un-produced' by our Stiff stablemate Nick Lowe, who managed to capture the energy of our live set spectacularly.

"Nick was known as 'Basher' as there was no messing about. It's fairly manic, but also tuneful and, listened to now, still sounds pretty fresh to my ears…. The guitars don't sound nice - they're a raw, fuzzed-out thrash - that's punk rock.

"Pathway was a rough and ready studio round the back of an Islington garage. It was so dark and dingy in there - you had to be careful or you'd knock your beer over. The sessions took two days, after which the tape was recycled for an Elvis Costello album so there's no chance of a remix… Not that you'd want one - it's perfect!"

The Damned - 'Damned Damned Damned' deluxe edition tracklisting:

01. Neat Neat Neat

02. Fan Club

03. I Fall

04. Born To Kill

05. Stab Yor Back

06. Feel The Pain

07. New Rose

08. Fish

09. See Her Tonite

10. 1 of The 2

11. So Messed Up

12. I Feel Alright

North American Tour Dates:

April 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

April 7 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

April 8 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

April 9 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

April 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

April 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

April 14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

April 15 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

April 16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 18 - Salt Lake City, U - The Depot

April 19 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

April 21 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

April 23 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

April 24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

April 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Ctr.

April 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

April 28 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

April 29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

April 30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre

May 2 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

May 4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

May 7 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

May 9 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade/Heaven

May 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

May 13 - St, Petersburg, FL - State Theater

May 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

May 16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

May 17 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

May 18 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

May 19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Outdoors

May 21- Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater