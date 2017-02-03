Athanasia Release The Order Of The Silver Compass Video

The new clip is the second song revealed from group's debut album, also entitled The Order Of The Sliver Compass," following their well received "Spoils Of War".

The new video was directed by Matt Zane and frontman Caleb Bingham had these comments, "If you got hooked after your first dose of the potent heavy metal concoction that is Athanasia, then you should be ecstatic to know that your next fix is coming in the form of a speedball entitled 'The Order of the Silver Compass' taken from our LP of the same name... Max out your volume knobs and prepare to thrash!!!" Watch the video here.