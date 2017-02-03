Bebe Rexha Reveals New Details For 'All Your Fault Pt. 1'

Of the six tracks Rexha included on Part 1, her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "No Broken Hearts," is missing. But she does team up with G-Eazy for "F–k Fake Friends" and with Ty Dolla $ign for "Bad B—-."

Rexha explained on Twitter, "My album is coming out in two parts. 1st part is moodier/rhythmic/urban." As for the cover, Rexha wears a white sports bra and underwear outside in the snow. Of course, she's got a bright blue fake fur to keep her warm. See the tracklisting here.