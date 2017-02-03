Carousel Kings Premiere New Song 'Dynamite'

Frontman David Alexander had the following to say about the new track,

"'Dynamite' is one of the heavy hitters from the album and definitely one of our favorites to jam live.

"Where most of the album has a positive outlook, this song was written as an expression of the bands distaste and unhappiness about the current state of affairs. The song is a call for all who hear it to look inward for the answers pertaining to how we can possibly change the world we live in." Check out the song here.