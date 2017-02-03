Dio and Lemmy Should Be In Rock Hall Says Metal Icon

The Cleveland institution has long been criticized for snubbing iconic rock bands, especially heavier rock artists, in favor of rap and pop stars. While they have been making amends in recent years with the inclusion of Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Yes, metal stars still see some gapping holes in the Rock Hall.

King was on hand at the event to induct Metal Blade Records founder Brian Slagel in the newly established metal hall and told Loudwire that both legendary singers should also be in the Rock Hall.

"Dio is one of my top two singers of all time and he was a good friend and a good dude," King said in the video clip. "Lemmy - the career speaks for itself … They motherf-king should be in the Hall of Fame." Watch the full interview here.