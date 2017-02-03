Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Leg A Massive Success

In figures obtained by Billboard's Boxscore they detail that the 'Not In This Lifetime' tour's trek though South America by classic-era members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash earned a massive $56,545,200 - and in just 13 shows.

Their 2016 tour across North America raked in $116.8m over nine weeks. Guns N' Roses occupied eight of top 10 positions on Boxscore's top-10 highest earning chart. Read more here.