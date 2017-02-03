Jeremih Streams New Track 'I Think of You' Featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean

If hearing three of R&B's biggest voices together isn't enough for listeners, "I Think of You" also samples Montell Jordan's 2000 single "Get It On Tonite" with its bubbly synth-riffs and slick beat (via XXLMag).

Jeremih can't hold back his feelings on the track. "My love for you is bigger than a mansion/ More than you imagine/ I want all of your kisses/ Mistletoe before Christmas/ If you ain't got it, don't get it/ If you got time, there's no limit/ Won't you give me something," he sings. Check out the track here.