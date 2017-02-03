Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos

The band posted the new videos to their Metallica TV YouTube channels. One 6 minute clip recaps their January 15th concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. Watch it here

The other clip runs for 5 minutes and offers fans a look at the group's January 11th show at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. It can be streamed here.

Metallica will kick off a run of four sold out shows at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen tonight (Feb 3rd) before returning the U.S. for a performance on this year's Grammy Awards, followed by a special intimate venue concert at the Hollywood Palladium.

Next month they will play three shows at the Foro Sol in Mexico City followed by appearances at the various South American Lollapalooza festivals. And in May they will headline the Rock On The Range festival in Columbus, Oh at the Mapre Stadium.