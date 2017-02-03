More Stars Reportedly Added To Tom Petty MusiCares Gala

Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison, The Head and the Heart, The Lumineers, Taj Mahal, The Shelters and Kristen Wiig, are all said to be have been added to the lineup for the February 10th event, according to a report from Radio.com. At press time we could not find an official confirmation of these additions.

The confirmed participants include Kings Of Leon, Foo Fighters, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Norah Jones, Stevie Nicks, ELO's Jeff Lynne, Randy Newman, George Strait, Lucinda Williams Jackson Browne, Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen, Elle King, and Regina Spektor and the Bangles.

Petty had this to say in the announcement that he would be honored, "I am so very pleased to be honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year. I have so much respect for this organization, which really does care about the people in our industry.

"I myself know many people who MusiCares has aided in desperate situations. Again, let me say this is a true honor."