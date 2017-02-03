Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums

Now fronting Superjoint, Anselmo says he has recorded five new records which span a variety of musical genres - which he adds are 'tripped out.' Speaking to Metal Wani he says: "I'm sitting on five finished records right now- five. And they're all different, and they're all tripped out.

Some are heavier, some are heavier than heavy, and then some is… not, I guess, sonically… I just wouldn't be able to stuff it into the heavy metal category at all. I think it's the love of all the many genres…

"Honestly, it's a set of songs that have grown up with me since I was… first able to pick up the guitar. Little things that I had just written along the way. And these songs have grown up with me and hence had grown and the number of the songs had grown."

He then revealed his hoped for timetable for the new album's seeing the light of dates: "I think this year… If I have to dump some free albums just to get this f***ing music out, I'm gonna do it. So, one way or another… I'll just do it - just f***ing do it. And, of course, we'll always have the hard copies and vinyl and stuff like that, for the collectors." Watch the full interview here.