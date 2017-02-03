Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Super Bowl Concert Rehearsal Footage

Wearing a black turtleneck, Swift stands in a recording studio and plays her single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Thanks to the acoustic guitar she uses and the mellow way she sings the song, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" goes from being a moody, synth-driven number to something fans might have heard Swift perform at a cafe when she was first starting out.

Swift will be headlining the event, which will take place at a 64,000-square-foot venue created specifically for the Super Saturday Night concert, announced AT&T, DirecTV's owner, in a statement last year. Check out Swift getting ready for her big night here.