Dan + Shay Release 'When I Pray For You' Video

"'When I Pray for You' is one of the most special songs we've ever written," said Dan Smyers in the video announcement. 'We sat down with our friends Jon Nite and Justin Ebach and got to talking about Shay's son-to-be.

"With some good stories (and even a few manly tears), the song wrote itself. It was an emotional day, one of those days that make us remember how blessed we are to be a part of the Nashville songwriting community." Watch the video here.