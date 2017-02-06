Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Show Yourself'

The album is set to be released on March 31st and the new track follows the premiere of the song "Sultan's Curse" from the record. Drummer Brann Dailor says that the songs from the effort from an overall concept.

"There is a tie, a concept that goes between them. The last couple of years have been not... there's been some illness within the bands' family, there's been a bunch of cancer.

"So the whole album is sort of all about cancer basically. Well, not literally. It's a big story that sort of roped to go along with it. It takes place in the desert." Stream the new song here.