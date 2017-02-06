Video Of Ronnie James Dio Hologram's U.S. Debut Goes Online

The Dio hologram - which was first introduced at last year's Wacken Open Air festival in Germany - appeared at the music industry event to perform the 1984 classic, "We Rock", with Dio Disciples, a group of former collaborators including guitarist Craig Goldy, drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren; the band is rounded out by bassist Bjorn Englen and vocalists Tim "Ripper" Owens, Oni Logan and Joe Retta.

Created by Eyellusion with the full support of Dio's widow and manager, Wendy, the hologram will tour later this year with Dio Disciples. "We were thrilled to give this audience just a taste of the experience that we will start to tour globally later this year," said Eyellusion CEO Jeff Pezzuti. "This 'We Rock' performance is now being retired and production is underway on a full show. We are pulling out all the stops to create a live experience that is unlike anything Ronnie's fans have seen before." Watch the video here.