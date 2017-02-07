Blink-182 Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The group will be launching the tour on March 22nd at the Austin 360 Amphitheater and will finish the outing on May 9th in New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

They have tapped The Naked And Famous and Wavves as the support acts for the road trip which they are launching to promote their first album featuring Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who took over frontman duties from Tom DeLonge.

Blink-182 Spring Tour Dates:

3/22 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater

3/23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

3/25 - Las Cruces, New Mexico - New Mexico State

3/26 - Tucson, Arizona - KFMA Day

3/28 - Lubbock, Texas - Lonestar Amphitheater

3/30 - Kansas City, Missouri - Silverstein Amphitheater

3/31 - Little Rock, Arkansas - Verizon Arena

4/1 - Dallas, Texas - KDGE Edgefest

4/19 - Flagstaff, Arizona - Northern Arizona University

4/21 - Amarillo, Texas - Aztec Music Hall

4/22 - Rogers, Arkansas - Wal-Mart Amphitheater

4/23 - Springfield, Missouri - Shrine Mosque

4/25 - Pelham, Alabama - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

4/26 - Charleston, South Carolina - N. Charleston Coliseum

4/27 - Knoxville, Tennessee - Civic Coliseum

5/2 - Pensacola, Florida - Pensacola Bay Center

5/3 - Tallahassee, Florida - The Pavilion

5/4 - Orlando, Florida - Orlando Fairgrounds

5/7 - West Palm Beach, Florida - Sunfest

5/9 - New Orleans, Louisiana - UNO Lakefront Arena