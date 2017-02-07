Bush Share 'Mad Love' Song Stream, Confirm Album Release

Due March 10, the UK group's seventh record - and follow-up to 2014's "Man On The Run" - was written, recorded and produced by frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In sync with the project's release, Bush will deliver the live television premiere performance of "Mad Love" on the U.K. version of "The Voice" next month, where Rossdale currently serves as a coach along with will.i.am, Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

Bush will launch "Black And White Rainbows" with a March 14 date at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire and a recently-announced spring tour of North America that will begin in Dallas, TX on May 4. Check out the song preview and album track details here.