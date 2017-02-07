Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Cheap Trick Reveal New Album Plans
02-07-2017
(hennemusic) Cheap Trick have confirmed they are working on a new studio record that they plan to release later this year. The project will be the follow-up to their 2016 effort "Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello".

"We've been in the studio working on a new album," revealed the group Monday on Twitter. "Hope to have completed by Spring and released at the beginning of Summer 2017."

"Bang Zoom Crazy…Hello" was the group's first album without drummer Bun E Carlos, who left Cheap Trick's touring lineup in 2010 and was replaced by guitarist Rick Nielsen's son Daxx. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

