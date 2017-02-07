Fleetwood Mac Classics Fuels 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Trailer

One day after the 40th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's classic Rumours, the new trailer uses one of the album's biggest hits "The Chain."

Gunn shared an extended version of the film's Super Bowl spot on his Facebook page; soon after that, he shared a new poster for the film, that will resonate with anyone who used to make mixtapes during the '70s and '80s glory era of cassettes.

The soundtrack to the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, filled with classic '70s songs, including Blue Suede's "Hooked on a Feeling," David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream" and the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," was a surprise hit, and was certified platinum. Watch the trailer here.