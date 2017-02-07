Joey Jordison's Vimic Postpone Spring Tour

The band was scheduled to kick off the 16-show tour on March 7th in Stockholm but said they have decided to postpone the run until November and December "due to circumstances beyond the band's control relating to the commercial release of new music."

The assured fans that they still plan to play at European and North American music festivals. Jordison said in a statement, "The band and I feel horrible but I want to give fans what they deserve which is new music in conjunction with a world tour. We WILL tour Europe in November/December of 2017." See the full announcement here.