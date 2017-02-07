|
Migos' Offset Lost $50K Betting On Super Bowl
.
(Radio.com) Migos' Offset is such a fan of the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown football team, that he bet on them to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday night (February 5th). But things didn't exactly go according to plan for the rapper because, despite leading throughout the entire game, the Falcons ended up losing in overtime to the New England Patriots. TMZ's cameras caught up with Offset in Houston, where he admitted he'd placed $50,000 on the Falcons and lost. And, according to him, $10,000 of his big payout was going to Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta. Read more here.
