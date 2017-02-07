Rae Sremmurd Tease Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane Collaboration

The brothers interrupted "Set the Roof on Fire" to play the song. Mane has worked with Rae Sremmurd before, most notably his guest spot on their hit "Black Beatles." I

dolator reports that the track comes from the upcoming Mike WiLL Made It album, Ransom 2. The producer and label head also teased part of the Sremmurd/Gucci/Kendrick track at his own DJ set last month. Preview the megawatt collaboration here.