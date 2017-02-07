Stephen Colbert Takes On Talking Heads' 'Once In a Lifetime'

On Saturday night (Feb. 4) in Montclair, New Jersey, Colbert took to a club stage to perform a cover of Talking Heads' hit "Once in a Lifetime. Video of it has been posted online

Colbert was scheduled to take part in a benefit for the Montclair Film Festival, but no one knew he would be rocking out. Throughout his nearly six-minute performance, Colbert transformed from late night host to former Talking Heads singer David Byrne as he energetically waved his hands in the air and even knelt down on the floor. Watch Colbert's performance here.