A Perfect Circle Add New Date To U.S. Spring Tour

The tour was originally scheduled to begin with a two night stand at The Pearl in Las Vegas but the kick off will now include three nights at the venue beginning on April 6th.

They will play the Pearl the following two nights and then hit cities across the United States before concluding the tour on May 7th in Los Angeles at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

The band will also be taking part in various music festivals including the Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock and Carolina Rebellion festivals and they had previously revealed that they are currently working on their first new album since 2004's "eMOTIVe".

A Perfect Circle U.S. Spring Tour Dates:

April 6, 7 & 8 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

April 10 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

April 11 San Diego, CA Open Air Theatre

April 13 San Francisco Bill Graham Civic

April 14 Reno, NV Reno Event Center

April 15 Salt Lake City Maverik Center

April 17 Denver, CO 1st Bank Center

April 19 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre

April 20 St. Louis, MO Chafietz Arena

April 22 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

April 23 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre

April 25 Austin, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park

April 26 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

April 27 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center

April 29 Jacksonville, FL Welcome to Rockville

April 30 Ft. Myers, FL Fort Rock Festival

May 2 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

May 3 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

May 5 Charlotte, NC Carolina Rebellion

May 7 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl