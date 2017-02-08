Black Sabbath Not Really Over Despite Farewell Tour?

Iommi, who has been battling cancer, tells Planet Rock that Black Sabbath have only decided not to embark on major tours but are leaving the door open to future activity.

The metal icon first reflected on the conclusion of band's farewell tour, "I'm going to miss playing on stage because that has been my whole life, the band and playing on stage.

"I like [playing on stage] and I'm sure it's not going to end like that; I'm sure we might do a one-off show somewhere. It's just the touring for me - it's time to stop roaming the world and be at home for a bit... I'm still going to write and put stuff out."

The UK radio station then asked him if Black Sabbath's recording days are really over and he responded, "No, I don't think we've ruled anything out apart from me not wanting to tour any more on that scale, but who knows, we may do something.

"We haven't spoken about it. That's another thing - we haven't talked about anything, really, that's to do with what's going to happen afterwards. But I'm sure something can happen somewhere" Listen to the full interview .