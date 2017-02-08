Dr. Luke Claims Kesha Owes Him Over $1.3 Million



The new details were shared in an attempt to throw out Kesha' previous counterclaim that Dr. Luke still owed her royalties and was interfering with her attempt to record and release a new album.

"Plaintiffs have paid Kesha her royalties for all relevant accounting periods, while Kesha baselessly refuses to pay Plaintiffs the much larger sums she owes them," Dr. Luke's attorneys Christine Lepera and Jeffrey Movit stated in a memorandum.

"In December 2016 alone, Defendant received payments under her contracts with Plaintiffs in excess of $650,000. In sharp contrast, Defendant admits that she owes Plaintiff KMI over $1.3 million in ancillary royalties that she has failed to pay" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Read more here.