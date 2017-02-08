Drake Says Young Money Reunion Might Happen This Summer

Since then, the group have gone their separate ways -- releasing music under the Young Money banner but only occasionally teaming up to work together. During a performance at London's O2 Arena, Drake said a Young Money reunion might happen as soon as summer 2017.

"This no word of a lie. I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y'all, 'Hello,'" he said. 'We might have to do something special, we might have to do some Young Money reunion sh– out here this summer." Read more here.