Katy Perry Previews New Single 'Chained to the Rhythm'

"Why are we all so chained…" wrote Perry, sharing a video of a disco ball chained to a high-heeled foot. It's also the first time the singer has shared audio of the new track, not much to go on, but it will certainly wet fans' appetites.

As with her previous teases, the Perry promises all will be revealed this Friday, February 10th. Check out the teaser clip Katy shared via social for the new track here.