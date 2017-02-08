Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Katy Perry Previews New Single 'Chained to the Rhythm'
02-08-2017
.
Katy Perry

(Radio.com) Katy Perry is teasing her new single via social media. The new track is reportedly titled "Chained to the Rhythm," and Perry's latest post supports that.

"Why are we all so chained…" wrote Perry, sharing a video of a disco ball chained to a high-heeled foot. It's also the first time the singer has shared audio of the new track, not much to go on, but it will certainly wet fans' appetites.

As with her previous teases, the Perry promises all will be revealed this Friday, February 10th. Check out the teaser clip Katy shared via social for the new track here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

