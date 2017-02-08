Madonna Adopts More Children From Malawi Despite Denials?

Despite Madonna refuting reports that she planned to adopt more children at a charity visit to the country last month, Malawi's high court confirmed the adoption ruling Tuesday (Feb. 7).

The children are the newest addition to Madonna's growing family. The pop superstar previously adopted two other children from Malawi, David in 2006 and Mercy in 2009. Madonna's two oldest children, Lourdes and Rocco, are from previous relationships. Read more here.