Metallica To Be Joined By Lady Gaga For Grammy Performance?

While neither artist has formally announced the news at press time, various media outlets - including Rolling Stone and music industry publication Billboard - have confirmed the pairing based on a tweet from a Gaga fan on Monday that shared a video clip of a TV commercial for the event that stated "Lady Gaga duets with Metallica."

Metallica previously confirmed plans to perform at the annual awards show in sync with their nomination for "Hardwired", the lead single from their latest album, "Hardwired…To Self Destruct." Read more here.